Beef Bourguignon: French Rappers Booba & Kaaris Get Into Airport Brawl

The rappers and their respective camps went to blows at a Paris airport.

Booba Kaaris French Rappers Brawl Paris

Source: @julien_absalon / Screencap/Twitter

Veteran French rappers Booba and Kaaris were both arrested Wednesday (Augst 1) after a fight broke out at a Paris airport between their respective crews. In all, early reports state that 11 people were arrested in connection to the brawl.

BBC News reports:

Booba and Kaaris were detained along with members of their entourages following scuffles at a departure lounge at Orly airport on Wednesday.

Police say 11 people were arrested in relation to the incident.

The clashes, which took place at a duty-free shop at the airport, were witnessed by dozens of tourists.

Footage posted on social media showed the men fighting between the shelves of the shop and chasing and kicking one another around the departure lounge.

The fight shut down a portion of the airport and also delayed flights as authorities investigated the matter.

Booba, one of France’s most successful artists, was recently nominated for a 2018 BET Award trophy.

Photo: Getty

Beef Bourguignon: French Rappers Booba & Kaaris Get Into Airport Brawl was originally published on hiphopwired.com

