For the millennials that don’t know, don’t show, or don’t care about the history of Hip-Hop music, Lyor Cohen is one of the few quadruple OG Hip-Hop executives in the game. And with 37 years into the game, he’s still going strong.

Today (Aug. 1) the founder of 300 Entertainment did an extremely rare radio interview when he dropped by The Breakfast Club and shared the wisdom he’s accumulated over the decades with the morning trio.

Talking with DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee, Lyor Cohen gets into a bevy of subjects such as his early days at Def Jam, and what happened the day he took that infamous picture with Kanye West.

1. Rookie Year

When Lyor Cohen came to New York in 1983 his very first job was to take Run DMC on the road. Before that, he was working as a financial analyst at the National Bank of Israel. It wasn’t until he threw a show with The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Run-DMC amongst others that he made it on Russell Simmons radar and got an invite to Def Jam in NYC.

CONTINUED

–‘

Photo:

11 Things We Learned From Lyor Cohen on ‘The Breakfast Club’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: