CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

11 Things We Learned From Lyor Cohen on ‘The Breakfast Club’

Lyor Cohen sits down for a lengthy interview on The Breakfast Club

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lyor Cohen on The Breakfast Club

Source: Power 105 / Power 105

For the millennials that don’t know, don’t show, or don’t care about the history of Hip-Hop music, Lyor Cohen is one of the few quadruple OG Hip-Hop executives in the game. And with 37 years into the game, he’s still going strong.

Today (Aug. 1) the founder of 300 Entertainment did an extremely rare radio interview when he dropped by The Breakfast Club and shared the wisdom he’s accumulated over the decades with the morning trio.

Talking with DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee, Lyor Cohen gets into a bevy of subjects such as his early days at Def Jam, and what happened the day he took that infamous picture with Kanye West.

 

1. Rookie Year

When Lyor Cohen came to New York in 1983 his very first job was to take Run DMC on the road. Before that, he was working as a financial analyst at the National Bank of Israel. It wasn’t until he threw a show with The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Run-DMC amongst others that he made it on Russell Simmons radar and got an invite to Def Jam in NYC.

CONTINUED

–‘

Photo:

11 Things We Learned From Lyor Cohen on ‘The Breakfast Club’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 11 Things We Learned From Lyor Cohen on ‘The Breakfast Club’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jim Jones ft. Jadakiss “Dust and Powder,” Lil…
 4 hours ago
08.01.18
5 Reasons You Need To Tune In To…
 8 hours ago
08.01.18
15 items
#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test…
 8 hours ago
08.01.18
Beef Bourguignon: French Rappers Booba & Kaaris Get…
 8 hours ago
08.01.18
Kanye West Looks Poised To Join The Billionaires…
 8 hours ago
08.01.18
11 Things We Learned From Lyor Cohen on…
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
NYPD Wants To Talk With J.R. Smith For…
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To…
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
Russell Simmons Is Reportedly Selling Off Property As…
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
Netflix Says Louis Farrakhan Doc Not Coming To…
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
Are You Here For It?: Jermaine Dupri Announces…
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
#BijouStarFiles: French Montana Robbed In Armed Home Invasion
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
Gary With Da Tea Shares His Heartbreaking But…
 10 hours ago
08.01.18
Choreographer ‘Hollywood’ Talks Working With Diddy, Artistry &…
 10 hours ago
08.01.18
Real First Family Barack & Michelle Obama Salute…
 10 hours ago
08.01.18
From Rape To Healthy Sex: 9 Revelations From…
 11 hours ago
08.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close