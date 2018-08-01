CLOSE
#BijouStarFiles: French Montana Robbed In Armed Home Invasion

Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert - Brooklyn, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

French Montana was just targeted in a home invasion — at least 2 armed robbers busted into his Calabasas home early Tuesday, and cops are currently on the scene.

Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call to French’s crib around 9 AM. We’re told the crime happened several hours before that, but it wasn’t reported until later. French and an unknown number of people were home at the time.

It’s unclear if anyone in the home was injured, but we know no one required hospitalization.

We don’t know what, if anything, the robbers took … cops are still investigating and don’t have any suspects yet.

