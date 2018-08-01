CLOSE
Tyson Beckford Came For Kim Kardashian’s Hips, Mrs. West Ferociously Claps Back

What is Kim K trying to say here, hmm?

For whatever reason, Tyson Beckford rolled out of bed one day, hopped on Instagram to slander Kim Kardashian and subsequently caught one heck of a ferocious clap back to boot. The supermodel wasn’t feeling Kim K’s hips in one photo, but the wife of Kanye West had more than enough time that day.

 

As captured by The Shade Room, a photo of Kardashian wearing a midriff-baring off the shoulders top and tight leggings showed off her hips. Beckford commented under the photo writing, “Sorry I Don’t care for it personally.”

He then added, “She is not real, doctor f*cked up on her right hip” then added an emoji signaling it made him feel sick. In a retort, Kardashian went for the online jugular and wrote, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it” then added an emoji of a cup of tea, a frog, and a woman polishing her nails.

Yikes.

Pretty safe to say Beckford should probably eat that L sandwich with cheese.

