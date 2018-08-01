CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New Details Emerge In Tristan Thompson’s Draymond Green Fade Delivery

Trist-Hands Thompson didn't exactly put the knuckles on him, if the story rings true, but it still sounds mighty disrespectful.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 NBA Finals - Game Two

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

After Bossip broke the news about Tristan Thompson allegedly putting the paws on Draymond Green, you had to know more details were coming. Those details are now publicly known and it appears that while the Cleveland Cavaliers big man didn’t exactly knuckle up the Golden State Warriors star, Thompson apparently did son Green but it looks like the beef was squashed by the end of the night.

The Athletic exclusively reports:

[E]veryone was stunned when Thompson, according to sources, out of nowhere attacked Green.

No argument. No squaring up. No taking it outside.

“It was a sucker punch,” said one source who attended the party. “But, to be honest, it wasn’t really a punch. It was more like a shove.”

It was a face mush, another source described it. Other reports have described it as a legit punch, maybe even a quick one-two.

The outlet adds that attendees as the ESPYs afterparty event said that Green was obviously angered but that LeBron James and Kevin Durant were able to cool the big men down and the night went on.

It’s been ugly between these two since the Warriors mopped up the Cavaliers earlier this summer. Hopefully, they keep this same energy on the basketball court and it doesn’t spill over to fades being handed out like Christmas candy in the future.

Photo: Getty

New Details Emerge In Tristan Thompson’s Draymond Green Fade Delivery was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading New Details Emerge In Tristan Thompson’s Draymond Green Fade Delivery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Russell Simmons Is Reportedly Selling Off Property As…
 1 hour ago
08.01.18
Netflix Says Louis Farrakhan Doc Not Coming To…
 1 hour ago
08.01.18
Gary With Da Tea Shares His Heartbreaking But…
 2 hours ago
08.01.18
Real First Family Barack & Michelle Obama Salute…
 2 hours ago
08.01.18
New Details Emerge In Tristan Thompson’s Draymond Green…
 3 hours ago
08.01.18
Stevie J
#WordEyeHeard: Faith Evans and Stevie J Renting Yacht…
 4 hours ago
08.01.18
Trump Trolled Mercilessly After Saying You Need ID…
 5 hours ago
08.01.18
Tyson Beckford Came For Kim Kardashian’s Hips, Mrs.…
 5 hours ago
08.01.18
Happy August: The Many Moods Of The Last…
 6 hours ago
08.01.18
Mind Blown: Did You Know Dora The Explorer…
 7 hours ago
08.01.18
VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had…
 17 hours ago
07.31.18
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks in the home opener
Wale Feat. Jacquees “Black Bonnie” [New Video]
 20 hours ago
07.31.18
Wale ft. Jacquees “Black Bonnie,” Dreezy “Where Them…
 21 hours ago
07.31.18
Tiffany Haddish Claims She Never Said Sanaa Lathan…
 24 hours ago
07.31.18
Rostrum’s Caleb Brown Talks Business, Rebirth and Atlanta…
 1 day ago
07.31.18
8 photos
Funny AF: Photo Of Melania Trump Gardening Gets…
 1 day ago
07.31.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close