Russell Simmons Is Reportedly Selling Off Property As Sexual Abuse Claims Amass, Hiding Out In Bali?

Russell Simmons is still fighting to keep a good name. In so the mogul is selling off his real estate holdings with Indonesia in his sights as his new abode.

According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter, Uncle Rush is unloading his properties in the states. In May he put his high profile penthouse in the Financial District of Manhattan on the market for approximately $10 million. Now he has listed his 6,000 square foot Hollywood Hills home for $8.25 million.

Apparently, Russell is also letting go of his brick and mortar business ventures. His two-story Tantris yoga studio located in West Hollywood, California has confirmed with the media outlet that they will be shutting down operations at the end of the month.

A representative for Simmons has confirmed his recent real estate moves but insists it is for a greater purpose. “Russell divested himself of his active U.S. business interests last year to focus on his spiritual practice and serving his community,” says the rep. “As part of that journey, Russell has traveled to many spiritual destinations around the world but continues to retain active family presence and residence in the U.S.”

In the meantime the Def Jam Records founder has been spending much of his days in Bali; a province of Indonesia. It should be noted the exotic island does not have an extradition treaty with the United States which means he can live as a free man there if any serious problems arise stemming from his multiple sexual misconduct claims.

In late 2017 several woman accused the Hip-Hop pioneer of sexually imposing himself on them. Most recently the granddaughter of book publisher W.W. Norton alleges he raped her back in 1990. Simmons has since denied all the allegations.

