Lubbock Man’s Apple Watch Detected Heart Condition

John Arias, 24, is a technology guru who said he loves Apple, including the latest Apple watch.

“I have Apple everything else so that’s really why I have it, just so I can be in the Apple ecosystem,” Arias said.

Arias said he has never had health problems, so he was shocked when his Apple watch notified him of an irregular heart rate.

“I started just getting random notifications saying my heart rate was over 110, 120 without actually being active,” Arias said.

Arias just graduated from Texas Tech University and landed an IT job in Lubbock, so his mom, Emma, is nearby.

“He called me a couple of times and he said, ‘Mom, my Apple watch keeps alerting me that I have a high heart rate.’ I was telling him you need to go to the doctor and get that checked out,” she said.

Arias said after about two weeks of alerts from his watch, he started having chest pain, so he went to the emergency room.

Doctors diagnosed Arias with premature ventricular contractions.

“It kind of feels like fluttering, like heart fluttering, heart palpitations, The doctor says everybody gets them every now and then, but he was getting them pretty frequently, so that can lead to something more serious,” Emma said.

More at GreensburgDailyNews

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: