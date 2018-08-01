Kruz Newz: DFW Airport is Getting Their First Whataburger

0 reads Leave a comment
There are tons of places to eat at DFW Airport, but no Whataburger, a Texas staple. But that’s about to change the first Whataburger is supposed to open in Terminal E.
Dallas Love Field has a Whataburger, I’m just saying!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Parents Fighting At Plano Little League Baseball Game [VIDEO]
- 97.9 The Beat Magazine: Boogotti Kasino – August 2018
- Webbie Might Be Hitting The Big Screen Thanks To Master P
- Lil Wayne Daughter Caught On Camera By Her Own
- VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had A Video Vanguard Award Already
- Wale Feat. Jacquees “Black Bonnie” [New Video]
- Wale ft. Jacquees “Black Bonnie,” Dreezy “Where Them $ @” & More | Daily Visuals 7.31.18
- Tiffany Haddish Claims She Never Said Sanaa Lathan Bit Beyoncé
- Rostrum’s Caleb Brown Talks Business, Rebirth and Atlanta Artists “Pissing In the Pool”
- Lauryn Hill Stars In Campaign For Woolrich’s New Collection [Watch]
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
49 photos Launch gallery
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
1. Erykah BaduSource:Getty 1 of 49
2. Owen WilsonSource:Getty 2 of 49
3. Grant HillSource:Getty 3 of 49
4. Post MaloneSource:Getty 4 of 49
5. Pam OliverSource:Getty 5 of 49
6. Kirk FranklinSource:Getty 6 of 49
7. Trip LeeSource:Getty 7 of 49
8. C.J. MilesSource:Getty 8 of 49
9. Paige HurdSource:Getty 9 of 49
10. Melinda GatesSource:Getty 10 of 49
11. Cuban DollSource:Getty 11 of 49
12. Yella BeezySource:Radio One 12 of 49
13. Dennis RodmanSource:Getty 13 of 49
14. LaMarcus AldridgeSource:Getty 14 of 49
15. Lil TwistSource:Getty 15 of 49
16. Chris BoshSource:Getty 16 of 49
17. Jill Marie JonesSource:Getty 17 of 49
18. Tim BrownSource:Getty 18 of 49
19. Vanilla IceSource:Getty 19 of 49
20. David and Tamela MannSource:Getty 20 of 49
21. UsherSource:Getty 21 of 49
22. Selena GomezSource:Getty 22 of 49
23. The D.O.C.Source:Radio One 23 of 49
24. Jessica SimpsonSource:Getty 24 of 49
25. Luke WilsonSource:Getty 25 of 49
26. DSR (Dirty South Rydaz)Source:Courtesy 26 of 49
27. Dorrough MusicSource:Getty 27 of 49
28. Kelly ClarksonSource:Getty 28 of 49
29. Nick JonasSource:Getty 29 of 49
30. Von MillerSource:Getty 30 of 49
31. Lil' WillSource:Getty 31 of 49
32. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 32 of 49
33. Ernie BanksSource:Getty 33 of 49
34. Brandi MaxiellSource:Getty 34 of 49
35. Clayton KershawSource:Getty 35 of 49
36. Lil Ronny MothaFSource:Getty 36 of 49
37. The Dixie ChicksSource:Getty 37 of 49
38. Charlie BlackmonSource:Getty 38 of 49
39. Solo LucciSource:Courtesy RCA Records 39 of 49
40. Lane GarrisonSource:Getty 40 of 49
41. Trapboy FreddySource:Radio One 41 of 49
42. Ashlee SimpsonSource:Getty 42 of 49
43. Fat PimpSource:CS 43 of 49
44. Matthew StaffordSource:Getty 44 of 49
45. Go YayoSource:Radio One 45 of 49
46. B-Hamp46 of 49
47. Don Chief47 of 49
48. Yung Nation48 of 49
49. Camp ZerooSource:Radio One 49 of 49
comments – add yours