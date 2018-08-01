CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: DFW Airport is Getting Their First Whataburger

0 reads
Leave a comment

There are tons of places to eat at DFW Airport, but no Whataburger, a Texas staple.  But that’s about to change the first Whataburger is supposed to open in Terminal E.

Dallas Love Field has a Whataburger, I’m just saying!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

49 photos Launch gallery

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: DFW Airport is Getting Their First Whataburger

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

DFW , dfw airport , Texas , Whatabuger

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close