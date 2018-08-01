CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Faith Evans and Stevie J Renting Yacht for Wedding Party?

Stevie J

Source: Kyle Goldberg / GlobalGrind

Don’t you think for a second that just because Faith and Stevie J ran off and eloped that they’re not gonna have a over-the-top, OD, made-for-reality-tv wedding party.

According to TMZ, the newlywed Jordans toured a $40 million yacht called “The Vessel” (real original) where they can hold their broom-jumping soirée.

The 222-foot boat holds up to 600 people. Faith reportedly asked about permission to film aboard the boat, so don’t be surprised if we get a chance to see this event on Stevie’s show “Leave It To Stevie.”

It will be interesting to see who shows up this thing because clearly people are not happy that Faith and Stevie are husband and wife.

via Bossip 

