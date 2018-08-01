WordEyeHeard: Faith Evans and Stevie J Renting Yacht for Wedding Party?

Don’t you think for a second that just because Faith and Stevie J ran off and eloped that they’re not gonna have a over-the-top, OD, made-for-reality-tv wedding party.

According to TMZ, the newlywed Jordans toured a $40 million yacht called “The Vessel” (real original) where they can hold their broom-jumping soirée.

The 222-foot boat holds up to 600 people. Faith reportedly asked about permission to film aboard the boat, so don’t be surprised if we get a chance to see this event on Stevie’s show “Leave It To Stevie.”

It will be interesting to see who shows up this thing because clearly people are not happy that Faith and Stevie are husband and wife.

via Bossip

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: