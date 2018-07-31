CLOSE
Finally Four Person Video Calling Officially Launches On WhatsApp

Video calls will still work even if you are in a situation where you don't have the best service.

WhatsApp Video Conferencing

Source: WhatsApp / WhatsApp

First mentioned about several weeks ago, WhatsApp video calling featured has finally arrived giving the highly used messaging app a significant boost.

The latest update allows both iOS and Android users the ability to hold video and audio conversations with up to four people. To initiate a conference, the user has to start a one-on-one video call and then invite the other two members. If you are worried about the privacy of your video chats, WhatsApp is ensuring users that the video calls will utilize the same “end-to-end encryption” as other messaging.

Another bonus is the Facebook-owned messaging app promises video calls will still work even if you are in a situation where you don’t have the best service. Adding video calling allows WhatsApp to compete with the competition such as Skype and gives it’s 1.5 billion users even more incentive to continue to use the app. If you were leery about joining another messaging app, this long overdue upgrade should help lure you over.

Here is WhatsApp official statement:

“Over the last couple years, people have enjoyed making voice and video calls on WhatsApp. In fact, our users spend over 2 billion minutes on calls per day. We’re excited to announce that group calls for voice and video are coming to WhatsApp starting today.

You can make a group call with up to four people total – anytime and anywhere. Just start a one-on-one voice or video call and tap the new “add participant” button in the top right corner to add more contacts to the call.

Group calls are always end-to-end encrypted, and we’ve designed calling to work reliably around the world in different network conditions. The feature is currently rolling out on the iPhone and Android versions of our app.”

This is just one of the many updates that have come to the app. We are sure there are many more to come to help keep improving the messaging tool.

Photo: WhatsApp

Finally Four Person Video Calling Officially Launches On WhatsApp was originally published on hiphopwired.com

