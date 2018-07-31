CLOSE
LeBron James Says Donald Trump Is Using Sports To Divide Us

Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers - Game Four

Source: Jeff Haynes / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

LeBron James sits down with CNN’s Don Lemon for a new interview.

It appears Lebron James believes President Donald Trump is trying to use athletics and its athletes to split up the country. In a new interview with CNN’s Dom Lennon on Monday, King James opened up about his thoughts on President Trump, explaining why he called him a “bum” & believing he’s using sports to divide the country.

“What I’ve noticed over the past few months, he’s kinda used sports to kinda divide us,” James said, “and that’s something that I can’t relate to. I can’t sit back and say nothing. Sports was the first time I was ever around someone white,” revealed the four-time NBA MVP. “I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them, and they got the opportunity to learn about me … And I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is all because of sports.’”

LeBron James Says Donald Trump Is Using Sports To Divide Us was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Continue reading LeBron James Says Donald Trump Is Using Sports To Divide Us

