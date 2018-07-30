CLOSE
LeBron James Opens I Promise School In Hometown, Students Laced With Welcome Gifts

Proving once again he's more than just an athlete, James opening the school in Akron, Ohio is, in his words, "one of the biggest moments of my life."

LeBron James has little else to prove on the court, and that legacy now extends to off the court as well after today. On Monday (July 30), King James opened the I Promise public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, calling it one of the biggest moments of his life.

Yahoo! Sports reports:

LeBron James told the world on Sunday how excited and nervous he was for the opening of I Promise, his public school in Akron, Ohio. Now, the day is finally here and kids are pouring into I Promise for the first time.

Third and fourth graders are the school’s first students (the school will expand every year until it holds grades 1-8), and when they walked in on Monday morning, they had some welcome-to-school gifts waiting for them.

Although James took his talents west to join the Los Angeles Lakers, his love for Ohio and how his upbringing molded him into the man he is today is very much front and center. In a tweet posted by James’ Uninterrupted network, James spoke to what it meant to him to open I Promise and what the move hopes to achieve. It’s pretty moving stuff.

Salute to LeBron James. It’s always bigger than basketball.

LeBron James Opens I Promise School In Hometown, Students Laced With Welcome Gifts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

