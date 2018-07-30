CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

8 Things We Learned From Tekashi 6ix9ine on Angie Martinez

Even after taking a monumental "L" Tekashi 6ix9ine is still talkin' that ish...

1 reads
Leave a comment
Tekashi69 on Angie Martinez

Source: Power 105 / Power 105

Last weekend Tekashi 6ix9ine almost became the second rapper this summer to lose his life to the street game when he was kidnapped, beaten and robbed for a quarter mil in ice.

Since then the outspoken Hip-Hop troll has been much more humble than his pre-kidnapping self but still continues to talk with the same arrogance that annoys his haters but made him a rap star. A few days ago the Brooklyn rapper had a lengthy interview with veteran Hip-Hop radio host Angie Martinez and didn’t hold back on his opinions of his rap peers and spoke about that now infamous night.

Opening up about his father being killed when he was a teenager to his static with Vic Mensa, Tekashi 6ix9ine had no qualms answering any questions he was asked.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Tekashi 6ix9ine on Angie Martinez.

8 Things We Learned From Tekashi 6ix9ine on Angie Martinez was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 8 Things We Learned From Tekashi 6ix9ine on Angie Martinez

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Noreaga ft. Fat Joe “Don’t Know,” Tory Lanez…
 3 hours ago
07.30.18
Octavia Spencer To Play Haircare Mogul Madam CJ…
 3 hours ago
07.30.18
6 Things To Know About Rapper Project Youngin…
 5 hours ago
07.30.18
19 items
Sultry Dancehall Diva Danielle D.I. Has An “Addicktion”…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
EA’s Origin Access Premier Service Officially Launching
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
8 Things We Learned From Tekashi 6ix9ine on…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
Lala Anthony To Play Kiki In Drake’s “In…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
LeBron James Opens I Promise School In Hometown,…
 7 hours ago
07.30.18
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Action-Packed Multi-Player…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
12 items
Bow Wow, His Girlfriend, Waka Flocka & Tammy…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
Monday Motivation: This Pic Of Future In 2003…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Premier To Be Delayed…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
NTSB Want Folks To Stop Jumping Out Of…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
0 item
Twitter Loved Kendrick Lamar’s Acting Debut As Laces…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
She Got Game: ‘NBA Live 19’ Will Allow…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close