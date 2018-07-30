CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 5: Happy Birthday

Laces is the gift that keeps on giving.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Power, Season 5, Episode 505

Source: Starz / Starz

Angela continues to feel the heat from her superiors, and Kana goes on a rampage. Kendrick Lamar’s guest appearance and more highlights make this another classic episode of Power.

The episode begins with Vincent getting his retribution for Tommy’s lies about having no more drug game problems. He forces Teresi to pull the trigger against Sammy or Tommy, otherwise everyone dies. Teresi chooses Sammy but the gun is empty. Vincent accepts them as family but excommunicates the trio from the family business. Teresi explains to Sammy that he knew the gun wasn’t loaded, but needs to roll on Tommy soon or make some cash in the process, since they’re now out of work. Tommy doesn’t believe Dre was behind the drive-by and needs a new connect now that the Italians are out of the picture.

Kanan continues to create chaos between Tommy and Ghost and within Dre’s new organization. He suggests hitting the Tainos to cause a further rift between Dre and Cristobal, but Tommy isn’t with it. So Kanan conducts his own hit campaign against the Tainos with an unlikely ally. Kendrick Lamar makes his guest appearance as the neighborhood woke dopefiend Laces. In the most memorable Power guest appearance in series history, Laces approaches Kanan selling gift cards and a bike for $20 (a steal, btw). When Kanan refuses, Laces mentions how the Spanish dudes in the neighborhood didn’t want to see them prosper. Kanan’s wheels start turning, and with Laces providing diversions, murders members of the Tainos. Kanan x Laces is the heist film I didn’t know I needed until now.

 

Photo: Starz

‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 5: Happy Birthday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading ‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 5: Happy Birthday

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Noreaga ft. Fat Joe “Don’t Know,” Tory Lanez…
 3 hours ago
07.30.18
Octavia Spencer To Play Haircare Mogul Madam CJ…
 3 hours ago
07.30.18
6 Things To Know About Rapper Project Youngin…
 5 hours ago
07.30.18
19 items
Sultry Dancehall Diva Danielle D.I. Has An “Addicktion”…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
EA’s Origin Access Premier Service Officially Launching
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
8 Things We Learned From Tekashi 6ix9ine on…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
Lala Anthony To Play Kiki In Drake’s “In…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
LeBron James Opens I Promise School In Hometown,…
 7 hours ago
07.30.18
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Action-Packed Multi-Player…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
12 items
Bow Wow, His Girlfriend, Waka Flocka & Tammy…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
Monday Motivation: This Pic Of Future In 2003…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Premier To Be Delayed…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
NTSB Want Folks To Stop Jumping Out Of…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
0 item
Twitter Loved Kendrick Lamar’s Acting Debut As Laces…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
She Got Game: ‘NBA Live 19’ Will Allow…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close