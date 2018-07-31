CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Octavia Spencer To Play Haircare Mogul Madam CJ Walker In New Netflix Series

More Black girl magic coming to the popular streaming service.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Octavia Spencer

Source: photo: WENN

Octavia Spencer is taking her talents back to television. She will star in a new series that details the real-life story of Sarah Breedlove aka Madam C.J. Walker.

Over the weekend Netflix announced a new series with Spencer about the famous Black hair care mogul. Professionally known as Madam C.J. Walker, the entrepreneur became the first female millionaire in the United States with a successful portfolio of beauty and hair products specifically made for women of color.

Based on the book On Her Own Ground by A’Lelia Bundles, Walker’s great granddaughter, the show is set to run for eight episodes and will be a drama. According to Netflix this will be a limited series that will focus her tumultuous upbringing as a daughter of slaves to washerwomen to building a beauty empire. Both Spencer and LeBron James will serve as Executive Producers along with his business partner Maverick Carter who heads their SpringHill production company.

“It’s so exciting for all of us to keep building SpringHill, see it mature, and continue to find its voice. We are really focused on growing with authenticity and substance,” Carter said in a statement. “For us, this is totally about great stories and great partners. Partnering with Octavia to tell the story of Madam C.J. Walker is the ideal first project for SpringHill to take an important step into scripted drama.”

Kasi Lemmons of “Black Nativity” fame is set to direct the pilot. A release date for Madam C.J. Walker has yet to be confirmed.

Via Page Six

Photo: WENN.com

Octavia Spencer To Play Haircare Mogul Madam CJ Walker In New Netflix Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Octavia Spencer To Play Haircare Mogul Madam CJ Walker In New Netflix Series

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Noreaga ft. Fat Joe “Don’t Know,” Tory Lanez…
 3 hours ago
07.30.18
Octavia Spencer To Play Haircare Mogul Madam CJ…
 3 hours ago
07.30.18
6 Things To Know About Rapper Project Youngin…
 5 hours ago
07.30.18
19 items
Sultry Dancehall Diva Danielle D.I. Has An “Addicktion”…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
EA’s Origin Access Premier Service Officially Launching
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
8 Things We Learned From Tekashi 6ix9ine on…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
Lala Anthony To Play Kiki In Drake’s “In…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
LeBron James Opens I Promise School In Hometown,…
 7 hours ago
07.30.18
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Action-Packed Multi-Player…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
12 items
Bow Wow, His Girlfriend, Waka Flocka & Tammy…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
Monday Motivation: This Pic Of Future In 2003…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Premier To Be Delayed…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
NTSB Want Folks To Stop Jumping Out Of…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
0 item
Twitter Loved Kendrick Lamar’s Acting Debut As Laces…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
She Got Game: ‘NBA Live 19’ Will Allow…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close