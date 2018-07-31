CLOSE
Noreaga ft. Fat Joe “Don’t Know,” Tory Lanez “Numbers Out the Gym” & More | Daily Visuals 7.30.18

Noreaga and Fat Joe reunite and Tory Lanez loves rolling them dice. Today's Daily Visuals

Meadows Day 2 Performances

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Back in the day Fat Joe and Noreaga were so tight with each other we’re surprised they never dropped a duo album.

But since then it’s feels like it’s been forever since Fat Joe and Noreaga have linked up to drop a clip but they’ve finally come back with a new joint in “Don’t Know” where the two hold it down while a bunch of burgers play dodgeball. Talk about a random premise for a rap video.

Further to the north Tory Lanez gathers his crew to roll some dice for some big boy paper in his visual to “Numbers Out The Gym.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Fokis, Enkay47, and more.

N.O.R.E. FT. FAT JOE – “DON’T KNOW”

TORY LANEZ – “NUMBERS OUT THE GYM”

FOKIS – “I’M ABOUT A DOLLA”

ENKAY47 – “DIFFERENT”

LIL D – “OVERWEIGHTED”

SKOOLY FT. LIL XAN – “CRAZY SH*T”

CAPER – “F*CK THE PRESIDENT”

AXEL LEON – “JUNGLE”

MARLOWE – “THINGS WE SUMMON”

YBN FT. YBN CORDAE – “PAIN AWAY”

Noreaga ft. Fat Joe "Don't Know," Tory Lanez "Numbers Out the Gym" & More | Daily Visuals 7.30.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

