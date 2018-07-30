If your Monday is moving slow, remember that great things take time.

This viral pic of Future from a 2003 issue of XXL is proof.

At the time he was going by “Meathead“ and working with his Dungeon Family kinfolk.

Hit the jump for more recent pics of Future Hendrix over the years, plus facts you didn’t know about his long-term grind.

Let your weekly inspiration be Future in a 2003 XXL when he was known as Meathead and wearing a tilted Che hat pic.twitter.com/PwIoT8zU0z — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) July 30, 2018

Monday Motivation: This Pic Of Future In 2003 Is Proof That The Grind Takes Time was originally published on globalgrind.com

