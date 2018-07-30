CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video For Fashion Campaign

She brings the beauty and the tunes.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lauryn Hill

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It seems Ms. Lauryn Hill is continuing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her seminal album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

First, she kicked off the festivities with a massive tour (one that’s had some success and some disappointments), and now she’s bringing her fashion sense to the picture.

Hill teamed up with Woolrich for their autumn/winter 2018 campaign and the results are beautiful. According to Vogue, Ms. Hill took huge creative control behind and in front of the camera, resulting in a series of photographs and a music video where Lauryn sings an acoustic version of her song “Ex-Factor.”

Lauryn seems to be the first in a series of artists who will be apart of Woolrich’s “Woolrich: American Soul Since 1830” campaign.

You can peep her moving music video for yourself below, then head over to Vogue for some of the stunning pictures!

Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video For Fashion Campaign was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video For Fashion Campaign

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
6 Things To Know About Rapper Project Youngin…
 48 mins ago
07.30.18
Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video…
 2 hours ago
07.30.18
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Action-Packed Multi-Player…
 4 hours ago
07.30.18
12 items
Bow Wow, His Girlfriend, Waka Flocka & Tammy…
 4 hours ago
07.30.18
Monday Motivation: This Pic Of Future In 2003…
 4 hours ago
07.30.18
‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Premier To Be Delayed…
 5 hours ago
07.30.18
NTSB Want Folks To Stop Jumping Out Of…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
0 item
Twitter Loved Kendrick Lamar’s Acting Debut As Laces…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
She Got Game: ‘NBA Live 19’ Will Allow…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
lilD
#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up [WATCH]
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
Man Ordered To Pay $8.8 Million For Breaking…
 7 hours ago
07.30.18
WIN NOW: J. Cole Flyaway Weekend in Vegas…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
Happy Birthday Ice JJ Fish: Here’s What The…
 9 hours ago
07.30.18
40 items
MLS Block Party Celebrity Soccer Game: Team DJ…
 9 hours ago
07.30.18
It Just Keep Callin’ Me: Kendrick Lamar And…
 11 hours ago
07.30.18
Twitter Raves About Kendrick Lamar’s “Power” Acting Debut
 12 hours ago
07.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close