6 Things To Know About Rapper Project Youngin Who Was Shot On Instagram Live

Up and coming Florida rapper Project Youngin‘ was shot on Monday while sitting in his car, flexing money on Instagram.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Florida rapper Project Youngin after allegedly being shot while sitting in his car on IG live. 😳🙏 @ProjectYoungin pic.twitter.com/5Ch6NElU3G — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) July 30, 2018

Fans of the 23-year old emcee took to social media to express their shock over the senseless shooting.

Man they done shot project youngin 🤦🏿‍♂️ what’s really going on — Jhiaire Huff (@JhiaireH) July 30, 2018

I hope Project Youngin okay 💔 — 💃🏾 (@AshantixNicole) July 30, 2018

I really hope @ProjectYoungin is okay. He don’t deserve this shit man — 🇵🇷🍫 (@KiaraTionne) July 30, 2018

No word on Youngin’s condition after the shooting. But we’ll keep you posted on the latest.

