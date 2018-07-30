CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up [WATCH]

lilD

Source: lilD / Radio One

Every Monday, lilD and Jennifer Cunningham, Senior Editor at Bossip.com, spill the tea about the latest in entertainment news.

Today, they talk about Lauryn Hill losing money, and Fabolous possibly losing his freedom!

fabolous emily b domestic violence , fabolous emily b plea deal , fabolous emily b trial , lauryn hill sue cousin , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , word eye heard weekend wrap up

