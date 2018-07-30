A post shared by Real Icejjfish (@icejjfish) on Jul 9, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

2014 was a good year to go viral.

Everyone was doing it. From chubby kids, to mentally ill people, to folks like Ice JJ Fish who got trolled into stardom.

People laughed at Ice and his painfully awkward vocals for a year and a half, tops — and we haven’t heard much from the viral sensation since then.

Has anybody every realized how much young thug sound like ice jj fish when he Sing? — Daniel (@Kidddvnn) July 25, 2018

are we just gonna forget about icejjfish and his hit single on the floor?? — maris (@MarisMiller) July 30, 2018

According to his Instagram, Fish, whose real name is Daniel Mcloyd, is still an aspiring singer trying to make another his, using the little bit of fame he still has left.

My goal is to make people forget drake existed. Soon will come — Daniel Mcloyd (@IceJJFish) July 28, 2018

But are we coming to the end of the “viral kids becoming famous for nothing” wave?

New MP3 finally out check it on YouTube A post shared by Real Icejjfish (@icejjfish) on Jul 25, 2018 at 10:46pm PDT

At least he still has fans.

Lmaoo why people be so dumb A post shared by Real Icejjfish (@icejjfish) on Jul 20, 2018 at 6:19pm PDT

Why not use that to get on?

Happy Birthday, Ice JJ Fish. Hit the flip to refresh you rmemory.

Happy Birthday Ice JJ Fish: Here’s What The Viral Star Is Up To Now was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: