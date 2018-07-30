Happy Birthday Ice JJ Fish: Here’s What The Viral Star Is Up To Now

2014 was a good year to go viral.
Everyone was doing it. From chubby kids, to mentally ill people, to folks like Ice JJ Fish who got trolled into stardom.
People laughed at Ice and his painfully awkward vocals for a year and a half, tops — and we haven’t heard much from the viral sensation since then.
According to his Instagram, Fish, whose real name is Daniel Mcloyd, is still an aspiring singer trying to make another his, using the little bit of fame he still has left.
But are we coming to the end of the “viral kids becoming famous for nothing” wave?
At least he still has fans.
Why not use that to get on?
Happy Birthday, Ice JJ Fish. Hit the flip to refresh you rmemory.
