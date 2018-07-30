CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Happy Birthday Ice JJ Fish: Here’s What The Viral Star Is Up To Now

Refresh your memory of Internet sensations' quick career.

2 reads
Leave a comment

A post shared by Real Icejjfish (@icejjfish) on

 

2014 was a good year to go viral.

 

Everyone was doing it. From chubby kids, to mentally ill people, to folks like Ice JJ Fish who got trolled into stardom.

 

 

People laughed at Ice and his painfully awkward vocals for a year and a half, tops — and we haven’t heard much from the viral sensation since then.

According to his Instagram, Fish, whose real name is Daniel Mcloyd, is still an aspiring singer trying to make another his, using the little bit of fame he still has left.

 

But are we coming to the end of the “viral kids becoming famous for nothing” wave?

New MP3 finally out check it on YouTube

A post shared by Real Icejjfish (@icejjfish) on

 

 

At least he still has fans.

Lmaoo why people be so dumb

A post shared by Real Icejjfish (@icejjfish) on

 

Why not use that to get on?

 

Happy Birthday, Ice JJ Fish. Hit the flip to refresh you rmemory.

Happy Birthday Ice JJ Fish: Here’s What The Viral Star Is Up To Now was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Happy Birthday Ice JJ Fish: Here’s What The Viral Star Is Up To Now

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
lilD
#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up [WATCH]
 34 mins ago
07.30.18
Happy Birthday Ice JJ Fish: Here’s What The…
 3 hours ago
07.30.18
It Just Keep Callin’ Me: Kendrick Lamar And…
 5 hours ago
07.30.18
Twitter Raves About Kendrick Lamar’s “Power” Acting Debut
 7 hours ago
07.30.18
LeBron James: Opening school to be one of…
 7 hours ago
07.30.18
Six Celebs With A Natural Glow Thanks To…
 17 hours ago
07.29.18
Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer…
 20 hours ago
07.29.18
King’s Court: LeBron Shows Out In Bronny Jr.’s…
 21 hours ago
07.29.18
Damn, Sis: Blac Chyna Tries The Zoom Challenge,…
 22 hours ago
07.29.18
Best Memes Of The Week: From Durag Drake…
 23 hours ago
07.29.18
Pio Ain’t No Snitch: Watch Him And Master…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Tweets Talking: A Twitter History Of 50 Cent…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
She Got Game: NBA LIVE 19 Will Include…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Hardly Working: Drive-Thru Employee Caught Talking Wreckless On…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Teka$hi 6ix9ine Says He Doesn’t Try At All…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Never Forget: All The Times Soulja Boy Made…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close