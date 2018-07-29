CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Best Memes Of The Week: From Durag Drake To McDonald’s Fights

You won't want to miss these.

4 reads
Leave a comment
2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

This past week has been filled with viral videos that were begging for a meme. Two moments in particular brought out the hilarious commentary.

The first was when a McDonald’s manager basically threw a customer around like a rag doll after she tried to sneak soda out in a water cup. The incident resulted in such hilarious memes like this…

#mcdonaldsfight #mcdonaldslasvegas #mcdonaldsmemes

A post shared by Ursie La Loquita 😜🤪 (@leschevrespourlavie) on

 

The second viral video moment came from Drake‘s “Nonstop” music video where the Champagne Papi was sipping tea in the U.K. wearing a durag.

MOOOOOOD #☕️ #Drake

A post shared by Drizzy Dr6ke 🦂 (@drizzydr6ke) on

 

The memes that followed were some of the best this week.

Swipe through to check them out along with more McDonald’s brawl clownery!

Best Memes Of The Week: From Durag Drake To McDonald’s Fights was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Best Memes Of The Week: From Durag Drake To McDonald’s Fights

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Six Celebs With A Natural Glow Thanks To…
 8 hours ago
07.29.18
Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer…
 11 hours ago
07.29.18
King’s Court: LeBron Shows Out In Bronny Jr.’s…
 12 hours ago
07.29.18
Damn, Sis: Blac Chyna Tries The Zoom Challenge,…
 13 hours ago
07.29.18
Best Memes Of The Week: From Durag Drake…
 14 hours ago
07.29.18
Pio Ain’t No Snitch: Watch Him And Master…
 1 day ago
07.28.18
Tweets Talking: A Twitter History Of 50 Cent…
 1 day ago
07.28.18
She Got Game: NBA LIVE 19 Will Include…
 1 day ago
07.28.18
Hardly Working: Drive-Thru Employee Caught Talking Wreckless On…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Teka$hi 6ix9ine Says He Doesn’t Try At All…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Never Forget: All The Times Soulja Boy Made…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Classical Twerking Is Taking Over Social Media Thanks…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
GG Music: Harrd Luck & Dave East Take…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Stripper Nearly Goes Head First Into The Ground…
 2 days ago
07.27.18
Weekend Shmood: These Pregnant Dancers Will Destroy Any…
 2 days ago
07.27.18
Henry Cavill Gives A Dramatic Reading Of Drake’s…
 2 days ago
07.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close