Damn, Sis: Blac Chyna Tries The Zoom Challenge, But Her Butt Wasn’t Having It

3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Let’s be real — viral challenges aren’t for everybody.

 

Sometimes, it’s funny and cool when a celeb attempts to do the latest viral craze; but other times it just opens them up to more scrutiny.

 

Take Blac Chyna for example. One of the first things folks bring up when they talk about her is her butt, it’s size and whether or not it’s real.

 

Well, Chyna did the Zoom Challenge on her Insta Story over the weekend, and let’s just say her “zoom” wasn’t as smooth as it should have been.

Eek!

 

At first it just seems like a flub in the video quality, but nah.

Hopefully next time, she’ll try a challenge that won’t put her ass-ets in jeopardy.

Damn, Sis: Blac Chyna Tries The Zoom Challenge, But Her Butt Wasn’t Having It was originally published on globalgrind.com

