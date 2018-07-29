Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer In Drew League Game

Formerly Michigan State star Drew Valentine Jr. has had a tough time transitioning into the pros since joining the Chicago Bulls.

He’s putting in the time to get better this summer by playing in the prestigious Drew League, but Drew League star Frank Session went out of his way to let Valentine and new Spurs All Star DeMar DeRozan that he’s not impressed with Valentine’s game.

“He’s in the league?,” he to DeRozan in the stand after giving Valentine fits on both offense and defense, “How?!”

Drew League ball player Frank Session scored 40 points on Denzel Valentine last Monday & asked DeMar DeRozan "This nigga in the league….how?" (via @Baller_Visions) pic.twitter.com/F60vZZj6Vm — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) July 28, 2018

