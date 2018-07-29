2 reads Leave a comment
Formerly Michigan State star Drew Valentine Jr. has had a tough time transitioning into the pros since joining the Chicago Bulls.
He’s putting in the time to get better this summer by playing in the prestigious Drew League, but Drew League star Frank Session went out of his way to let Valentine and new Spurs All Star DeMar DeRozan that he’s not impressed with Valentine’s game.
“He’s in the league?,” he to DeRozan in the stand after giving Valentine fits on both offense and defense, “How?!”
Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer In Drew League Game was originally published on globalgrind.com
