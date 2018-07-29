CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer In Drew League Game

“He’s in the league? — How?!”

2 reads
Leave a comment
Drake courtside, Maxwell - Celebrities court side at the NY Knicks Miami Heat game featuring Lebron James

Source: Anthony J. Causi / Splash News

Formerly Michigan State star Drew Valentine Jr. has had a tough time transitioning into the pros since joining the Chicago Bulls.

He’s putting in the time to get better this summer by playing in the prestigious Drew League, but Drew League star Frank Session went out of his way to let Valentine and new Spurs All Star DeMar DeRozan that he’s not impressed with Valentine’s game.

“He’s in the league?,” he to DeRozan in the stand after giving Valentine fits on both offense and defense, “How?!”

Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer In Drew League Game was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer In Drew League Game

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Six Celebs With A Natural Glow Thanks To…
 8 hours ago
07.29.18
Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer…
 11 hours ago
07.29.18
King’s Court: LeBron Shows Out In Bronny Jr.’s…
 12 hours ago
07.29.18
Damn, Sis: Blac Chyna Tries The Zoom Challenge,…
 13 hours ago
07.29.18
Best Memes Of The Week: From Durag Drake…
 14 hours ago
07.29.18
Pio Ain’t No Snitch: Watch Him And Master…
 1 day ago
07.28.18
Tweets Talking: A Twitter History Of 50 Cent…
 1 day ago
07.28.18
She Got Game: NBA LIVE 19 Will Include…
 1 day ago
07.28.18
Hardly Working: Drive-Thru Employee Caught Talking Wreckless On…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Teka$hi 6ix9ine Says He Doesn’t Try At All…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Never Forget: All The Times Soulja Boy Made…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Classical Twerking Is Taking Over Social Media Thanks…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
GG Music: Harrd Luck & Dave East Take…
 2 days ago
07.28.18
Stripper Nearly Goes Head First Into The Ground…
 2 days ago
07.27.18
Weekend Shmood: These Pregnant Dancers Will Destroy Any…
 2 days ago
07.27.18
Henry Cavill Gives A Dramatic Reading Of Drake’s…
 2 days ago
07.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close