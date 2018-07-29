King’s Court: LeBron Shows Out In Bronny Jr.’s AAU Lay-Up Line In Vegas

LeBron James joined his son Bronny’s AAU team for warm-ups, causing a stir in the gym and on social media.

Watch some of his highlight dunks below, and hit the jump to hear him speak about the pressure his legacy puts on his sons.

Bronny doesn’t seem to mind for now. He threw down his first dunk in front of camera later in the day.

YOUNG KING BOUNCING 👑 Bronny just banged his first-ever dunk‼️ pic.twitter.com/NwFy7TeunY — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 29, 2018

LEBRON JAMES.. best middle schooler in the world 😂 pic.twitter.com/mGgM7cGKdM — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) July 29, 2018

Bron and Bryce’s handshake game legit 👑 #JamesGang pic.twitter.com/0fW1DtMI72 — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 28, 2018

AAU be like “ he is in the 8th grade” 😂💀 https://t.co/RDGulnYrPk — Kerem Kanter (@KeremKanter) July 29, 2018

For real though, how mad are you if your dad is in your team layup line? https://t.co/AD1SQm5q5S — Shane Hippli (@S_Train24) July 29, 2018

Earlier this week, LeBron James says he regrets giving his son his name because of the pressure and just wants to give him the blueprint. Yesterday, LeBron was throwing down thunderous dunks in the layup line of his son’s AAU basketball game. #isntitironic #dontyouthink — Matt Dugan (@Coach_Dugs) July 29, 2018

LeBron put on a show in the layup lines before coaching Bronny and the Blue Chips to a dub in front of a SOLD OUT crowd! 👑 FULL MIX ➡️ https://t.co/LhhsLzDqhf pic.twitter.com/XUzfqYciHK — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 29, 2018

Hit the jump to see LeBron showing no mercy at his baby boy Bryce’s party last summer.

