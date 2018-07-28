CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tweets Talking: A Twitter History Of 50 Cent & Ja Rule’s Beef

Fif’s current social media antics are nothing compared to this.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Ashanti's 25th Birthday Surprise Party - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

50 Cent and Ja Rule still haven’t gotten past their early millennium beef. And both are consistently trending for digitally beefing with each other and anyone else who wants smoke.

If you don’t know why these two Queens natives have such intese feelings for each other, click through Tweet Historian @_ValTown_’s thread remembering the details of their legendary feud.

Tweets Talking: A Twitter History Of 50 Cent & Ja Rule’s Beef was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Tweets Talking: A Twitter History Of 50 Cent & Ja Rule’s Beef

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pio Ain’t No Snitch: Watch Him And Master…
 5 hours ago
07.28.18
Tweets Talking: A Twitter History Of 50 Cent…
 8 hours ago
07.28.18
She Got Game: NBA LIVE 19 Will Include…
 10 hours ago
07.28.18
Hardly Working: Drive-Thru Employee Caught Talking Wreckless On…
 11 hours ago
07.28.18
Teka$hi 6ix9ine Says He Doesn’t Try At All…
 12 hours ago
07.28.18
Never Forget: All The Times Soulja Boy Made…
 14 hours ago
07.28.18
Classical Twerking Is Taking Over Social Media Thanks…
 15 hours ago
07.28.18
GG Music: Harrd Luck & Dave East Take…
 17 hours ago
07.28.18
Stripper Nearly Goes Head First Into The Ground…
 1 day ago
07.27.18
Weekend Shmood: These Pregnant Dancers Will Destroy Any…
 1 day ago
07.27.18
Henry Cavill Gives A Dramatic Reading Of Drake’s…
 1 day ago
07.27.18
Wiz Khalifa's Listening Party for his new album 'Khalifa'
Stevie J and Faith Evans Get Matching Tattoos…
 2 days ago
07.27.18
Michael Jackson’s Dance-Off With Marlon And 10 Other…
 2 days ago
07.27.18
Wow: These Old Headshots of Leslie Jones Prove…
 2 days ago
07.27.18
Stevie J
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Owes IRS for Three Years…
 2 days ago
07.27.18
NTSB warns fans to stop jumping out of…
 2 days ago
07.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close