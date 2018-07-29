CLOSE
Pio Ain’t No Snitch: Watch Him And Master P Joy Ride In Cop Car

Pio also helps P with his Español.

Pio La Ditinganci

Source: @darealwado / Pio La Ditinganci

Social media sensation Pio La Ditinganci already proved he’s “no f***ing baby” by bagging a BET show.

We’re just not sure if this viral clip of him and Master P peeling off in a cop car is part of the BET production, or something else. Either way, Pio’s clearly got the hook up.

Watch the first three episodes of Pio’s show Excess on the next page.

Pio Ain’t No Snitch: Watch Him And Master P Joy Ride In Cop Car was originally published on globalgrind.com

