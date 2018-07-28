Teka$hi 6ix9ine Says He Doesn’t Try At All When Making Music

When Angie Martinez asked Teka$hi 6ix9ine if he was serious about his craft as a musician, the Billboard sensation said, “No, I’m literally not. Seriously, no. We go in the studio and literally we just be having fun. And then it’s a hit.”

He then recited part of his verse on the Nicki Minaj collab “Fefe” and said, “That’s not even — like, what the fuck? I didn’t put no effort into that shit. I know J. Cole just sits back, Kendrick Lamar sits back like, ‘*SMH These kids.’l

Watch the full clip below.

Imagine you a upcoming rapper or producer who actually cares about your music and you see some shit like this pic.twitter.com/q5Ue2OmZSL — tekashi super fan #TREWAY 💦💦 (@larryvslarry) July 28, 2018

