CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Teka$hi 6ix9ine Says He Doesn’t Try At All When Making Music

“I know J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar sit back like, ‘SMH, These kids.’”

0 reads
Leave a comment
J. Cole At Super Jam 2015

Source: Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography

When Angie Martinez asked Teka$hi 6ix9ine if he was serious about his craft as a musician, the Billboard sensation said, “No, I’m literally not. Seriously, no. We go in the studio and literally we just be having fun. And then it’s a hit.”

He then recited part of his verse on the Nicki Minaj collab “Fefe” and said, “That’s not even — like, what the fuck? I didn’t put no effort into that shit. I know J. Cole just sits back, Kendrick Lamar sits back like, ‘*SMH These kids.’l

Watch the full clip below.

Teka$hi 6ix9ine Says He Doesn’t Try At All When Making Music was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Teka$hi 6ix9ine Says He Doesn’t Try At All When Making Music

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
She Got Game: NBA LIVE 19 Will Include…
 29 mins ago
07.28.18
Hardly Working: Drive-Thru Employee Caught Talking Wreckless On…
 1 hour ago
07.28.18
Teka$hi 6ix9ine Says He Doesn’t Try At All…
 2 hours ago
07.28.18
Never Forget: All The Times Soulja Boy Made…
 4 hours ago
07.28.18
Classical Twerking Is Taking Over Social Media Thanks…
 5 hours ago
07.28.18
GG Music: Harrd Luck & Dave East Take…
 8 hours ago
07.28.18
Stripper Nearly Goes Head First Into The Ground…
 23 hours ago
07.27.18
Weekend Shmood: These Pregnant Dancers Will Destroy Any…
 1 day ago
07.27.18
Henry Cavill Gives A Dramatic Reading Of Drake’s…
 1 day ago
07.27.18
Wiz Khalifa's Listening Party for his new album 'Khalifa'
Stevie J and Faith Evans Get Matching Tattoos…
 1 day ago
07.27.18
Michael Jackson’s Dance-Off With Marlon And 10 Other…
 1 day ago
07.27.18
Wow: These Old Headshots of Leslie Jones Prove…
 1 day ago
07.27.18
Stevie J
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Owes IRS for Three Years…
 1 day ago
07.27.18
NTSB warns fans to stop jumping out of…
 1 day ago
07.27.18
Shine Like Rihanna In These Limited DOWNTWN Sunnies
 1 day ago
07.27.18
Crunk & Ci: Ciara Taps Missy Elliott &…
 1 day ago
07.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close