It took this fast food employee almost two minutes to realize that her drive-thru microphone was on while she yapped on the phone about her roommate owing her money and asking for weed.

The way her voice switches up when she finally realizes is priceless.

I AM FUCKING DYING pic.twitter.com/Zzu0fpreCy — sayzar (@ccrstrna) July 22, 2018

Hardly Working: Drive-Thru Employee Caught Talking Wreckless On Phone At Work was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: