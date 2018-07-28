CLOSE
Hardly Working: Drive-Thru Employee Caught Talking Wreckless On Phone At Work

She forgot her mic was on while talking about fronting her trifilig roommate weed.

It took this fast food employee almost two minutes to realize that her drive-thru microphone was on while she yapped on the phone about her roommate owing her money and asking for weed.

The way her voice switches up when she finally realizes is priceless.

