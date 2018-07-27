CLOSE
Weekend Shmood: These Pregnant Dancers Will Destroy Any Dance Routine

Get at them!

BRAZIL-CARNIVAL-RIO-PARADE-IMPERIO SERRANO

Source: YASUYOSHI CHIBA / Getty

Friendly reminder…

Just because someone is pregnant, doesn’t mean they still can’t come with the moves when the weekend hits.

Plenty expecting women around the world are still killing the dance floor while staying healthy for their kid.

Take Joie Chavis who destroyed a Drake routine earlier this month…

 

Or Bianca Robinson who got crunk, even with a bun in the oven…

 

Is that a shmood or nah?

Swipe through for some more turnt clips of a pregnant Bianca giving it her all!

