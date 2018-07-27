Lavar Ball is not shy when talking about his sons. During a recent visit to Atlanta from some JBA Games, Lavar stopped by Studio One to give us the latest on Lonzo, Gelo, & Melo. During our candid conversation, Lavar said that Lamelo only wants to play with his brother Lonzo on the Lakers and had no issues sitting out if any other team drafted him, even if it the #1 pick in the draft. He also broke down the JBA and why he doesn’t pay attention to the haters. Check the video below.
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Lavar Ball Says Melo Would Sit Out If The Lakers Didn’t Draft Him, Even If He’s The #1 Pick was originally published on hotspotatl.com
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours