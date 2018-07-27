CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Shine Like Rihanna In These Limited DOWNTWN Sunnies

This fly and affordable IG-boutique has a killer Leo-season sale.

0 reads
Leave a comment
DOWNTWN

Source: CanIKickIt / @shop.DOWNTWN

Instagram boutique DOWNTWN is letting go of its last summer 18 Sunnies, get yours two-for-one until midnight tonight.

DOWNTWN

DOWNTWN

DOWNTWN

Click through for all of their looks and use the code LEOSEASON at checkout for the discount here.

Shine Like Rihanna In These Limited DOWNTWN Sunnies was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Shine Like Rihanna In These Limited DOWNTWN Sunnies

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wiz Khalifa's Listening Party for his new album 'Khalifa'
Stevie J and Faith Evans Get Matching Tattoos…
 4 hours ago
07.27.18
Michael Jackson’s Dance-Off With Marlon And 10 Other…
 5 hours ago
07.27.18
Wow: These Old Headshots of Leslie Jones Prove…
 6 hours ago
07.27.18
Stevie J
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Owes IRS for Three Years…
 6 hours ago
07.27.18
NTSB warns fans to stop jumping out of…
 7 hours ago
07.27.18
Shine Like Rihanna In These Limited DOWNTWN Sunnies
 7 hours ago
07.27.18
Crunk & Ci: Ciara Taps Missy Elliott &…
 8 hours ago
07.27.18
DJ Khaled Holds Special Press Conference
Watch DJ Khaled’s Power Struggle with Son Asahd…
 22 hours ago
07.26.18
11 items
The 411 On What Black Women Need To…
 22 hours ago
07.26.18
Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted…
 24 hours ago
07.26.18
Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
WORLD PREMIERE: Siya’s New Video ‘Distance Yourself’ Gives…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
#TeamDrizzy Chimes In When A ‘Moody’ Drake Tweet…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
When Pop Pop Is 67 And Has More…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close