Leslie Jones has been hustling for years and all her hard work is finally paying off with an Emmy nomination for her role on Saturday Night Live.

Despite her recent success, there definitely were times when Leslie was on team struggle. The actress hilariously looked back at the past when she appeared on Jimmy Fallon and roasted old headshots of herself.

Check out the looks Leslie was giving in the clip below!

Wow: These Old Headshots of Leslie Jones Prove The Come-up Is Real was originally published on globalgrind.com

