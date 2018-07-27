Someone dug up this vintage clip of Marlon Jackson getting his entire life during Michael Jackson’s “Bad” tour and it’s had the internet going nuts for days.

Marlon Jackson decided it was his time to shine. Michael was confused af. pic.twitter.com/izc6taBGQd — 🌹 Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) July 25, 2018

Marlon was in his zone and the look on Michael’s face was hilarious.

This wouldn’t be the first time Michael Jackson was just all out funny. Flip through the pages below and remind yourself just how awesome the King of Pop truly was.

Michael Jackson’s Dance-Off With Marlon And 10 Other Times He Was Just Hilarious AF was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: