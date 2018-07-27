CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Crunk & Ci: Ciara Taps Missy Elliott & Fatman Scoop For The ‘Level Up’ Remix & It’s Feeling Like 2004 Again

1 reads
Leave a comment
Ciara

Source: Michael Tran, FilmMagic / Getty

Fans have been beginning Ciara to take it back to her funky, dancing, R&Bish roots — and it looks like Cici is giving us what we want.

 

On Friday, Mrs. Wilson revealed that Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop will join her on the “Level Up” remix, and folks are hype that she gathered up the old squad, just like old times.

The mom of two announced the news on her IG Live and had fans shook when Misdemeanor Elliott joined in:

 

Ci and Missy are about to have grown folks making dance routines in their bedroom. Ahhhh, the nostalgia.

 

You know it’s a bop anytime the dancing queen and super producer get together. Check out more times Ciara and Missy gave us life!

Crunk & Ci: Ciara Taps Missy Elliott & Fatman Scoop For The ‘Level Up’ Remix & It’s Feeling Like 2004 Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Crunk & Ci: Ciara Taps Missy Elliott & Fatman Scoop For The ‘Level Up’ Remix & It’s Feeling Like 2004 Again

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wiz Khalifa's Listening Party for his new album 'Khalifa'
Stevie J and Faith Evans Get Matching Tattoos…
 4 hours ago
07.27.18
Michael Jackson’s Dance-Off With Marlon And 10 Other…
 5 hours ago
07.27.18
Wow: These Old Headshots of Leslie Jones Prove…
 6 hours ago
07.27.18
Stevie J
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Owes IRS for Three Years…
 6 hours ago
07.27.18
NTSB warns fans to stop jumping out of…
 7 hours ago
07.27.18
Shine Like Rihanna In These Limited DOWNTWN Sunnies
 7 hours ago
07.27.18
Crunk & Ci: Ciara Taps Missy Elliott &…
 8 hours ago
07.27.18
DJ Khaled Holds Special Press Conference
Watch DJ Khaled’s Power Struggle with Son Asahd…
 22 hours ago
07.26.18
11 items
The 411 On What Black Women Need To…
 22 hours ago
07.26.18
Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted…
 24 hours ago
07.26.18
Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
WORLD PREMIERE: Siya’s New Video ‘Distance Yourself’ Gives…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
#TeamDrizzy Chimes In When A ‘Moody’ Drake Tweet…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
When Pop Pop Is 67 And Has More…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close