NTSB warns fans to stop jumping out of cars for #InMyFeelings challenge

The jury is still out on whether Keke loves Drake, but the #InMyFeelings challenge that has inspired thousands of submissions is getting the cold shoulder from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The federal agency, which is responsible for investigating transportation accidents, is asking people to stay in the car.

Thousands of fans worldwide have hopped on the internet craze, where participants record themselves jumping out of moving cars to dance to the rapper’s new single, “In My Feelings,” from his top-charting album, “Scorpion.”

