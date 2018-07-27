CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

NTSB warns fans to stop jumping out of cars for #InMyFeelings challenge

0 reads
Leave a comment
OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For OVO Fest In Toronto For Caribana 2017

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Via | USA Today

The jury is still out on whether Keke loves Drake, but the #InMyFeelings challenge that has inspired thousands of submissions is getting the cold shoulder from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The federal agency, which is responsible for investigating transportation accidents, is asking people to stay in the car.

Thousands of fans worldwide have hopped on the internet craze, where participants record themselves jumping out of moving cars to dance to the rapper’s new single, “In My Feelings,” from his top-charting album, “Scorpion.”

READ MORE

NTSB warns fans to stop jumping out of cars for #InMyFeelings challenge was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading NTSB warns fans to stop jumping out of cars for #InMyFeelings challenge

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wiz Khalifa's Listening Party for his new album 'Khalifa'
Stevie J and Faith Evans Get Matching Tattoos…
 37 mins ago
07.27.18
Stevie J
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Owes IRS for Three Years…
 2 hours ago
07.27.18
NTSB warns fans to stop jumping out of…
 3 hours ago
07.27.18
DJ Khaled Holds Special Press Conference
Watch DJ Khaled’s Power Struggle with Son Asahd…
 18 hours ago
07.26.18
11 items
The 411 On What Black Women Need To…
 19 hours ago
07.26.18
Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted…
 20 hours ago
07.26.18
Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s…
 21 hours ago
07.26.18
This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously…
 22 hours ago
07.26.18
WORLD PREMIERE: Siya’s New Video ‘Distance Yourself’ Gives…
 22 hours ago
07.26.18
#TeamDrizzy Chimes In When A ‘Moody’ Drake Tweet…
 22 hours ago
07.26.18
When Pop Pop Is 67 And Has More…
 24 hours ago
07.26.18
Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Sugar Daddy Slim: Slim Thug Reacts To Rihanna…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Watch: Asahd Finally Says What’s On His Boss…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Watch Shiggy Press Drake For $250K “In My…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Rebecca Ferguson Talks Mission Impossible’s Crazy Stunts, Lookalike…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close