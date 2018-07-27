Veda Loca In The Morning: Happy Birthday Turnup [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Happy birthday Veda!
Video shot by Shun Atkins.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
48 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
48 photos Launch gallery
48 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
1. Erykah BaduSource:Getty 1 of 48
2. Owen WilsonSource:Getty 2 of 48
3. Grant HillSource:Getty 3 of 48
4. Post MaloneSource:Getty 4 of 48
5. Pam OliverSource:Getty 5 of 48
6. Kirk FranklinSource:Getty 6 of 48
7. Trip LeeSource:Getty 7 of 48
8. C.J. MilesSource:Getty 8 of 48
9. Paige HurdSource:Getty 9 of 48
10. Melinda GatesSource:Getty 10 of 48
11. Cuban DollSource:Getty 11 of 48
12. Yella BeezySource:Radio One 12 of 48
13. Dennis RodmanSource:Getty 13 of 48
14. LaMarcus AldridgeSource:Getty 14 of 48
15. Lil TwistSource:Getty 15 of 48
16. Chris BoshSource:Getty 16 of 48
17. Jill Marie JonesSource:Getty 17 of 48
18. Tim BrownSource:Getty 18 of 48
19. Vanilla IceSource:Getty 19 of 48
20. David and Tamela MannSource:Getty 20 of 48
21. UsherSource:Getty 21 of 48
22. Selena GomezSource:Getty 22 of 48
23. The D.O.C.Source:Radio One 23 of 48
24. Jessica SimpsonSource:Getty 24 of 48
25. Luke WilsonSource:Getty 25 of 48
26. DSR (Dirty South Rydaz)Source:Courtesy 26 of 48
27. Dorrough MusicSource:Getty 27 of 48
28. Kelly ClarksonSource:Getty 28 of 48
29. Nick JonasSource:Getty 29 of 48
30. Von MillerSource:Getty 30 of 48
31. Lil' WillSource:Getty 31 of 48
32. Demi LovatoSource:Getty 32 of 48
33. Brandi MaxiellSource:Getty 33 of 48
34. Ernie BanksSource:Getty 34 of 48
35. Clayton KershawSource:Getty 35 of 48
36. The Dixie ChicksSource:Getty 36 of 48
37. Lil Ronny MothaFSource:Getty 37 of 48
38. Charlie BlackmonSource:Getty 38 of 48
39. Solo LucciSource:Courtesy RCA Records 39 of 48
40. Lane GarrisonSource:Getty 40 of 48
41. Trapboy FreddySource:Radio One 41 of 48
42. Ashlee SimpsonSource:Getty 42 of 48
43. Fat PimpSource:CS 43 of 48
44. Matthew StaffordSource:Getty 44 of 48
45. Go YayoSource:Radio One 45 of 48
46. B-Hamp46 of 48
47. Don Chief47 of 48
48. Yung Nation48 of 48
