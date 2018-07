National Chicken Tender Day: Here’s Where the Deals Are

In a week that has already brought us National Tequila Day, National Drive-Thru, National Auntie Day and several more, now it’s time for National Chicken Tenders Day. These offers are available at participating locations.

Burger King: For a limited time, a nine-piece box of Original Chicken Fries is $1.69. For additional deals, find coupons on the restaurant’s smartphone app, which can be downloaded at www.bk.com/app.

PDQ: Members of the chain’s “Loyal Fan Club” get a buy-one-get-one chicken tender meal coupon. If you’re not already signed up, join the club by Sunday at www.eatpdq.com/fanclub for the deal.

Raising Cane’s: Existing Caniac Club members get a free chicken finger Friday when they scan their card. Become a club member for future offers by visiting a participating location and asking for a Caniac Club card. Get a free box combo when you register at www.raisingcanes.com/caniac-club.

Sonic Drive-In: For a limited time, the chain has a $3.99 Crispy Tender Dinner, which includes three Crispy Tenders, medium tots, Texas toast and an onion ring.

Wendy’s: Get two free chicken tenders with the secret code “Winner, Winner Chicken Tender” Friday while supplies last at participating locations. Also for a limited time, get free chicken fingers and other coupons for downloading the chain’s smartphone app at www.wendys.com.

