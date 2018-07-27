WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Owes IRS for Three Years of ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Checks

As Stevie J celebrates his recent marriage to former Bad Boy songstress, Faith Evans, Uncle Sam is looking to hem him up over unpaid taxes.

According to Bossip, the state of Georgia has slapped the legendary Bad Boy producer with two tax liens for skipping out on tax payments for three years.

In docs obtained by the publication, the Tax Revenue Commission accused Stevie of failing to pay taxes in 2012, 2013, and 2014, when he was getting the big bucks from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Now, the government contends Stevie owes upwards of $110,000 in back taxes, which includes $17,423 from 2012, $33,491 from 2013, and $59,593 from 2014. However, since its been so long, the debt has accrued over $13,000 in interest. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Between Stevie’s child support cases and alleged baby mama drama, the super producer has a lot to clean up in the wake of his recent legal union. Especially since the state can presumably take his property or assets to settle the debt.

via BallerAlert

