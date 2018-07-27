CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Owes IRS for Three Years of ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Checks

0 reads
Leave a comment
Stevie J

Source: Kyle Goldberg / GlobalGrind

As Stevie J celebrates his recent marriage to former Bad Boy songstress, Faith Evans, Uncle Sam is looking to hem him up over unpaid taxes. 

According to Bossip, the state of Georgia has slapped the legendary Bad Boy producer with two tax liens for skipping out on tax payments for three years. 

In docs obtained by the publication, the Tax Revenue Commission accused Stevie of failing to pay taxes in 2012, 2013, and 2014, when he was getting the big bucks from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Now, the government contends Stevie owes upwards of $110,000 in back taxes, which includes $17,423 from 2012, $33,491 from 2013, and $59,593 from 2014. However, since its been so long, the debt has accrued over $13,000 in interest. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Between Stevie’s child support cases and alleged baby mama drama, the super producer  has a lot to clean up in the wake of his recent legal union. Especially  since the state can presumably take his property or assets to settle the debt.

via BallerAlert

IRS Hit List of Celebrity Tax Evaders

22 photos Launch gallery

IRS Hit List of Celebrity Tax Evaders

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Owes IRS for Three Years of ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Checks

IRS Hit List of Celebrity Tax Evaders

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , stevie j married faith evans , stevie j owes irs , stevie j owes taxes

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie J
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Owes IRS for Three Years…
 30 mins ago
07.27.18
DJ Khaled Holds Special Press Conference
Watch DJ Khaled’s Power Struggle with Son Asahd…
 16 hours ago
07.26.18
11 items
The 411 On What Black Women Need To…
 17 hours ago
07.26.18
Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted…
 19 hours ago
07.26.18
Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s…
 19 hours ago
07.26.18
This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously…
 20 hours ago
07.26.18
WORLD PREMIERE: Siya’s New Video ‘Distance Yourself’ Gives…
 20 hours ago
07.26.18
#TeamDrizzy Chimes In When A ‘Moody’ Drake Tweet…
 20 hours ago
07.26.18
When Pop Pop Is 67 And Has More…
 22 hours ago
07.26.18
Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By…
 22 hours ago
07.26.18
Sugar Daddy Slim: Slim Thug Reacts To Rihanna…
 23 hours ago
07.26.18
Watch: Asahd Finally Says What’s On His Boss…
 23 hours ago
07.26.18
Watch Shiggy Press Drake For $250K “In My…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Rebecca Ferguson Talks Mission Impossible’s Crazy Stunts, Lookalike…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Kendrick Lamar Will Make His Acting Debut on…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
Drake Shares Old Baby Photo Of Himself With…
 1 day ago
07.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close