Kruz Newz: Yelp to Allow Health Inspection Data on Texas Restaurant Reviews

Yelp will now allow health-inspection data from government databases on a restaurant’s page. This was only available in San Francisco until now.

This data will now be available in Texas, New York, California, Illinois and the District of Columbia. Is this a good thing for consumers? A bad thing for the restaurants? A win-win for Yelp?

. @Yelp to add health inspection reports to reviews of restaurants in Texas https://t.co/KmJfBTw7NE — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) July 25, 2018

