Kruz Newz: Yelp to Allow Health Inspection Data on Texas Restaurant Reviews

Yelp will now allow health-inspection data from government databases on a restaurant’s page.  This was only available in San Francisco until now.

This data will now be available in Texas, New York, California, Illinois and the District of Columbia. Is this a good thing for consumers?  A bad thing for the restaurants?  A win-win for Yelp?

 

