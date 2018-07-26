0 reads Leave a comment
Can you believe it’s been 13 years since Trey Songz blessed us with his first project Gotta Make It and changed the way we view Rhythm & Blues forever?
But unfortunately for artists like Trigga, who are consistent with classic hits, they tend to go unnoticed and not get the credit they deserve.
Folks have been blinded by R. Kelly calling himself the King of R&B for so long that they’ve been missing out on the gem that is Trey Songz.
So we put a together a list of Trigga bangers that probably slip through the cracks, but you NEED to have them in your rotation.
Eee-YUUP: 10 Trey Songz Songs That Folks Slept On was originally published on globalgrind.com
