Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted To A Crisp Thanks To Their Team USA Headshots

Thanks to the NBA, we may have gotten way more meme-worthy photos for the rest of the Summer.

Team USA players are gearing up for the Basketball camp in Las Vegas, but their hilariously unpolished head shots has the entire Internet CTFU. Especially John Wall’s “I look like I have a hangover” pic.

john wall looks how 2018 feels pic.twitter.com/cvsHOrWOtP — martin rickman (@martinrickman) July 26, 2018

John Wall low key looks like Craig's dad from Friday After Next pic.twitter.com/rC1gkh8KDJ — Sarah Levenson 😀✡ (@_slevisa_) July 26, 2018

"John how high are you?" John Wall: yes. pic.twitter.com/r8t9GVfaBy — Thighji Ishimori (@AnsoniiSan) July 26, 2018

Blake Griffin caught some of the heat, too.

Blake Griffin look like a Flintstone pic.twitter.com/GCmP5kOdpp — нarry вelaғcĸdyoвтcн (@BarkyBoogz) July 26, 2018

Somebody said this Blake Griffin pic.twitter.com/r1DXgBH4bS — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) July 26, 2018

Despite the unappealing pics, Team USA seems to be in good spirits and ready to bring home the gold.

Former #Cavs teammates Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) and Kevin Love (@kevinlove) also reunited at the Team USA minicamp 😭 pic.twitter.com/tmRqNyNbgo — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 26, 2018

I wonder what Pop said to DeMar DeRozan here. The two shared a good laugh at Team USA practice today. pic.twitter.com/nMPMNmcJgk — Hannah Trippett (@Hannah_Trippett) July 26, 2018

We’re rooting for y’all!

