CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sugar Daddy Slim: Slim Thug Reacts To Rihanna Leave Him On Read In Her DMs [VIDEO]

SDS is on the prowl

0 reads
Leave a comment
Slim Thug & Z-Ro

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston

Slim Thug is a strong practitioner of the belief that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. Well, he decided to pull up like it was MJ Game 6 to get at Rihanna.

#SDS on the prowl

A post shared by Slim Thug (@slimthug) on

What happened after? Well, let Slim tell it.

Watch the glo up tho #SugarDaddySlim

A post shared by Slim Thug (@slimthug) on

RELATED: Essentials: The 20 Definitive Slim Thug Tracks

Hey, Sugar Daddy Slim is still on the prowl. Catch him at his 20-year anniversary show next Friday at White Oak Music Hall powered by Parkway Kia. For tickets and information, click here.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Sugar Daddy Slim: Slim Thug Reacts To Rihanna Leave Him On Read In Her DMs [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Sugar Daddy Slim: Slim Thug Reacts To Rihanna Leave Him On Read In Her DMs [VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
DJ Khaled Holds Special Press Conference
Watch DJ Khaled’s Power Struggle with Son Asahd…
 3 hours ago
07.26.18
11 items
The 411 On What Black Women Need To…
 4 hours ago
07.26.18
When Pop Pop Is 67 And Has More…
 9 hours ago
07.26.18
Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By…
 9 hours ago
07.26.18
Sugar Daddy Slim: Slim Thug Reacts To Rihanna…
 10 hours ago
07.26.18
Watch: Asahd Finally Says What’s On His Boss…
 10 hours ago
07.26.18
Watch Shiggy Press Drake For $250K “In My…
 11 hours ago
07.26.18
Rebecca Ferguson Talks Mission Impossible’s Crazy Stunts, Lookalike…
 13 hours ago
07.26.18
Kendrick Lamar Will Make His Acting Debut on…
 16 hours ago
07.26.18
Drake Shares Old Baby Photo Of Himself With…
 16 hours ago
07.26.18
Vic Mensa Wants To Fight Tekashi 6ix9ine &…
 16 hours ago
07.26.18
24 items
6LACK’s Summer Jamz 21 Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]
 21 hours ago
07.26.18
Cuteness Overload: Beyonce, Blue Ivy And The Twins…
 23 hours ago
07.25.18
Faith Evans Now Has A Stevie J Tattoo…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
L Boogie TBD: 6 Stages Of Grief When…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close