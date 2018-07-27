Watch DJ Khaled’s Power Struggle with Son Asahd (Already)

DJ Khaled and son Asahd Khaled star in a new commercial for Apple Music to get us hyped for Khaled’s new single with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo called “No Brainer.” Check out the hilarity below and listen for the new song which drops tomorrow on 97-9 The Beat!

That boy @asahdkhaled growin’ up too fast!!

His price just went up! 📈📈

Bless up @AppleMusic ! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #TheNegotiation

No Brainer out 2morrow! Thank you @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/8KaVvceZDs — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) July 26, 2018

