BAD HENRY is about the chilling 1990s murders of 10 young African American women in Charlotte by serial killer Henry Louis Wallace. Unlike most serial killers who murder innocent strangers, Wallace preyed on women he knew: co-workers, friends, or friends of his girlfriend.
Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text QC to 71007 to join our text club!
It took 2 years to catch the killer, but detective-turned-Charlotte sheriff Garry McFadden (star of ID’s I AM HOMICIDE) helped solve the mystery that led to Henry’s capture. McFadden was the only black detective on the homicide team at the time.
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @927theblock
McFadden speaks on his experience on capturing the killer and the families were able to move forward.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Watch below:
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: Springtown ISD in Texas Will Arm their Teachers
- When Pop Pop Is 67 And Has More Swag Than You
- Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By The Carters Is Our Almost Friday Schmood
- Watch: Asahd Finally Says What’s On His Boss Baby Mind Thanks To Kevin Hart
- New Music: Sauce Walka – “They Hurt” [Explicit Video]
- Watch Shiggy Press Drake For $250K “In My Feelings” Check
- New Music: Derez De’Shon Feat. Nephew Texas Boy – “Pride” [Explicit Video]
- New Music: Shon Thang & Sherwood Marty – “Grind” [Explicit Video]
- New Music: PnB Rock – “Real Luv” [Explicit Audio]
- [WATCH] Star Of ‘I AM Homicide’ Deputy Talks New Docu-Series, BAD HENRY
[WATCH] Star Of ‘I AM Homicide’ Deputy Talks New Docu-Series, BAD HENRY was originally published on 927theblock.com