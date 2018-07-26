[WATCH] Star Of ‘I AM Homicide’ Deputy Talks New Docu-Series, BAD HENRY

BAD HENRY is about the chilling 1990s murders of 10 young African American women in Charlotte by serial killer Henry Louis Wallace. Unlike most serial killers who murder innocent strangers, Wallace preyed on women he knew: co-workers, friends, or friends of his girlfriend.

It took 2 years to catch the killer, but detective-turned-Charlotte sheriff Garry McFadden (star of ID’s I AM HOMICIDE) helped solve the mystery that led to Henry’s capture. McFadden was the only black detective on the homicide team at the time.

McFadden speaks on his experience on capturing the killer and the families were able to move forward.

