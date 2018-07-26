CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Asahd Finally Says What’s On His Boss Baby Mind Thanks To Kevin Hart

Don't get it twisted on who's in charge.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Chris Polk/AMA2017 / Getty

Ever wondered if DJ Khaled‘s son Asahd was a talking baby running thangs?

Well now your imagination can be put to rest thanks to a new Apple Music campaign where Asahd is saying what’s on his mind.

And yes…

He’s a full-blown diva.

So much, that instead of any “Khaled & Asahd” billing, Asahd will settle for nothing less than “Asahd & Khaled.”

Watch him run orders, thanks to the voice of Kevin Hart, in the hilarious clip below!

Watch: Asahd Finally Says What’s On His Boss Baby Mind Thanks To Kevin Hart was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: Asahd Finally Says What’s On His Boss Baby Mind Thanks To Kevin Hart

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
When Pop Pop Is 67 And Has More…
 2 hours ago
07.26.18
Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By…
 3 hours ago
07.26.18
Watch: Asahd Finally Says What’s On His Boss…
 3 hours ago
07.26.18
Watch Shiggy Press Drake For $250K “In My…
 4 hours ago
07.26.18
Rebecca Ferguson Talks Mission Impossible’s Crazy Stunts, Lookalike…
 6 hours ago
07.26.18
Kendrick Lamar Will Make His Acting Debut on…
 10 hours ago
07.26.18
Drake Shares Old Baby Photo Of Himself With…
 10 hours ago
07.26.18
Vic Mensa Wants To Fight Tekashi 6ix9ine &…
 10 hours ago
07.26.18
24 items
6LACK’s Summer Jamz 21 Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]
 14 hours ago
07.26.18
Cuteness Overload: Beyonce, Blue Ivy And The Twins…
 17 hours ago
07.25.18
Faith Evans Now Has A Stevie J Tattoo…
 23 hours ago
07.25.18
You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast…
 24 hours ago
07.25.18
L Boogie TBD: 6 Stages Of Grief When…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
Who Want Smoke? Here’s How Vic Mensa’s Beef…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
LOL: Ellen Makes Millennials & Baby Boomers Look…
 1 day ago
07.25.18
GG Music Premiere: Lou CharLe$‘ “Run It Back”
 1 day ago
07.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close