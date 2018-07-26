Laverne Cox is always serving on Instagram — whether it’s fierce looks or sultry Beyonce-esque dance moves.

You know our girl loves herself some Beyoncé. So seeing her get down to “APES**T” in her glam rroom is the type of vibe we’re on this Thursday.

A mood!

Yass, lighting!

At this point, Laverne should do an Instagram series of herself dancing to Beyonce records. We’d watch!

Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By The Carters Is Our Almost Friday Schmood was originally published on globalgrind.com

