Yasss! Laverne Cox Going AWF To ‘Apes**t’ By The Carters Is Our Almost Friday Schmood

Laverne Cox is always serving on Instagram — whether it’s fierce looks or sultry Beyonce-esque dance moves.
You know our girl loves herself some Beyoncé. So seeing her get down to “APES**T” in her glam rroom is the type of vibe we’re on this Thursday.
A mood!
When your makeup is still so good after shooting all day,, you gotta make a video in the good light before you wash it off. The #fbf portion of this post is the song. It just popped into my head and I had to have a #DejaVu moment. Makeup by @theladydeja hair @kiyahwright1 #beyonce #TransIsBeautiful #BeatForTheGods
Yass, lighting!
At this point, Laverne should do an Instagram series of herself dancing to Beyonce records. We’d watch!
