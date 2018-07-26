CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar Will Make His Acting Debut on Power This Weekend

Kendrick Lamar Will Make His Acting Debut on Power This Weekend

Don’t look now but Kendrick Lamar is coming for the PEGOT (that’s Pulitzer, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony — keep up!). Starz has announced he’ll guest star on this Sunday’s episode of Power opposite 50 Cent’s Kanan. No details are known about who, exactly, he’ll play — a “friend,” allegedly — but if we had it our way, he’ll cameo as Floyd Mayweather, 50 will break character, and further unnecessary, ridiculous, petty drama will ensue. We’ll bill you later, writers room. As 50 would say, get the strap!

