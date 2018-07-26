Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Here’s a video for you to enjoy DFW.
Veda Loca In The Morning: Shark Week
Video shot by Shun Atkins.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
25 Famous Vegans
1. Danielle Brooks1 of 25
2. Janet Jackson2 of 25
3. Jhené Aiko3 of 25
4. Meghan Markle4 of 25
5. Serena Williams5 of 25
6. Vanessa Williams6 of 25
7. Venus Williams7 of 25
8. Andre 3000 Benjamin8 of 25
9. Coretta Scott King9 of 25
10. Barry White10 of 25
11. Tia MowrySource:Instagram 11 of 25
12. Angela Davis12 of 25
13. Erykah BaduSource:PR 13 of 25
14. Beyonce14 of 25
15. Ariana Grande15 of 25
16. John Salley16 of 25
17. Miley Cyrus17 of 25
18. Madonna18 of 25
19. Mike Tyson19 of 25
20. Jason Mraz20 of 25
21. Senator Cory A. Booker21 of 25
22. Leona Lewis22 of 25
23. Carrie Underwood23 of 25
24. Ellen DeGeneres24 of 25
25. Jane Velez Mitchell25 of 25
