Cuteness Overload: Beyonce, Blue Ivy And The Twins Stunt On Vacation [PHOTOS]

The Carter Kids are a whole Mood on vacation

With the opening night of OTRII happening in Cleveland, Beyonce and Jay-Z stan accounts went ahead and gave the people missing out on the show something else to be happy about, photos of Blue Ivy and her siblings Sir and Rumi Carter enjoying every bit of vacation with their parents!

Cuteness Overload: Beyonce, Blue Ivy And The Twins Stunt On Vacation [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Cuteness Overload: Beyonce, Blue Ivy And The Twins Stunt On Vacation [PHOTOS]

